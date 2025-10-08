Alcover slams Osmeña’s proposed ‘Mayor of the Night’ program

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover has criticized Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s proposed “Mayor of the Night” program, calling it unconstitutional and a waste of public funds, saying the city already has a mayor who serves 24 hours a day.

A brief commotion broke out during the Cebu City Council session on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, when Osmeña pushed for the immediate approval of a P12-million, three-year lease for an office space at IT Park intended for the program.

The space will serve as the Vice Mayor’s base of operations and as a “one-stop shop” for government services catering to night-shift workers.