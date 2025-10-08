Alcover slams Osmeña’s proposed ‘Mayor of the Night’ program

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover has criticized Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s proposed “Mayor of the Night” program, calling it unconstitutional and a waste of public funds, saying the city already has a mayor who serves 24 hours a day.
A brief commotion broke out during the Cebu City Council session on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, when Osmeña pushed for the immediate approval of a P12-million, three-year lease for an office space at IT Park intended for the program.
The space will serve as the Vice Mayor’s base of operations and as a “one-stop shop” for government services catering to night-shift workers.
(What does this mean when we already have a mayor who serves 24 hours a day? So if we have a ‘Mayor of the Night,’ does that mean Mayor Archival will stop working?)
"Para nako, sayop gihapon. Usik-usik sa kwarta (For me, it’s still wrong. It’s a waste of money)," he added.
The proposed “Mayor of the Night” office will host a 24/7 one-stop shop for night-shift workers such as BPO employees, nurses, and taxi drivers, offering access to services from national agencies such as the Social Security System, Pag-Ibig, Land Transportation Office, National Bureau of Investigation, and PhilHealth.
But Alcover questioned whether any formal agreements had been secured with these agencies.
"Wala pa’y klaro kung naa bay written agreement sa mga national offices. Mao na dapat klarohon,” he said. (CAV)