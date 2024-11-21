Alcover: Standardize CCTO enforcers’ uniforms

A LOCAL lawmaker has called for the standardization of uniforms for traffic enforcers under the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to ensure professionalism and clear identification.

City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. delivered a privilege speech during a regular session on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, pointing out that the lack of a standard uniform has caused confusion, as the current attire of CCTO personnel resembles those of other city departments, such as the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement or Probe.

Some councilors supported his call but said that an ordinance must be passed to ensure the uniform standardization.

According to Alcover, some enforcers wear various colors, such as red, green, and gray, while others use vests, creating an inconsistent image.

The councilor further said that he heard an unverified report that someone was illicitly making money from the sale of traffic enforcer uniforms.

“Naa koy nadunggan, and I hope nga sayop ko, nga adunay ni-negosyo sa kining uniform dinha sa CCTO (I’ve heard something, and I hope I’m wrong, that someone is making a business out of these uniforms there at the CCTO),” Alcover said.

The councilor then filed a resolution urging the CCTO to adopt a unified design for its 310 field personnel, emphasizing that standardized uniforms represent accountability, enhance professionalism, and foster respect from the community.

“This is to say that traffic personnel are at the forefront of the public service of the city of Cebu. That is why we need to have standardized uniforms with their respective functions,” he said.

Need for an ordinance

City Councilor Joy Augustus Young suggested that standardizing CCTO uniforms should be formalized through legislation to prevent frequent changes in design with each new administration.

He proposed that traffic enforcers wear collared uniforms similar to those used in previous years to establish authority and respect.

“The color and the design must not change, unless the ordinance is changed. Otherwise, if there is a new person in charge in the CCTO, there will be a new color and design,” Young said.

The councilor observed that the current CCTO enforcers’ uniform is similar to that of drivers of habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) and motorcycle taxis, and barangay tanods. He recalled that the enforcers under the City Traffic Operations Management (CCTO’s former name) wore uniforms with collars.

City Councilor Joel Garganera urged Alcover to propose an ordinance.

Support

Kent Francis Jongoy, deputy chief of the CCTO, supported the proposal, saying a standard uniform would enhance professionalism and serve as a symbol of accountability.

Jongoy confirmed that the CCTO would collaborate with city councilors to draft legislative measures to address the issue.

The CCTO plans to prioritize the uniform standardization initiative as part of its efforts to improve public service and professionalism in 2025.

Meanwhile, City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco acknowledged the issue but explained that budget constraints and recent retrenchments and reshuffling of CCTO personnel have delayed the provision of uniforms.

He said the proposed budget for 2025 includes an allocation for new uniforms, with procurement expected in the first quarter of next year.

For her part, City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera said the uniform issue is not limited to the CCTO, as similar inconsistencies are observed in other city departments.

Pesquera urged the city administrator’s office to ensure distinct uniforms for easy identification and to boost employees’ self-esteem. / EHP