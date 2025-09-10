Alcover threatens to resign

ALARMED over what he described as the “chaotic and irregular” handling of Cebu City’s night markets, Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover vowed to resign as chairman of the committee on markets if unregulated night market operations continue to bypass the Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa sa Gugma (Gasa).

In a privilege speech on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, Alcover questioned the lack of coordination between Gasa and the Cebu City Council.

Gasa is the local special body tasked to regulate vendors and market activities in the city.

“If it no longer goes through the (Gasa) Council, I’m planning to tender my resignation because I don’t want to be involved in any illegal operation,” Alcover said.

He also criticized Mayor Nestor Archival’s recent remarks in a radio interview that the night market would no longer be coordinated with the Gasa Board because its involvement allegedly resulted in lower revenue collections for the City Government.

Alcover strongly refuted Archival’s pronouncements saying Gasa was not created to collect revenues for the City but to ensure order, fairness, and social responsibility in regulating informal vendors and night market operations.

He said revenue collection is the responsibility of the City Treasurer’s Office, not Gasa’s.

Alcover noted that Gasa’s primary mandate is to organize vendors, allocate stalls fairly, and enforce health, sanitation, and safety standards.

Far from reducing revenues, Alcover said coordination with Gasa promotes transparency, prevents “fly-by-night” operations, and guarantees that only legitimate vendors participate, ensuring stable revenue and long-term sustainability for the city.

New group

Alcover also questioned why the Office of the Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (OMAICC) convened vendors at a community hall last Sept. 3 to distribute slots for the night market without passing through Gasa or the City Council.

He raised concerns over the use of the City’s official logo in an OMAICC invitation letter, signed by its head Jeannat Aliih Cortes, and claimed there are reports of monthly stall rentals of up to P6,000 even though the city owns the property.

Alcover said during the OMAICC meeting, forms were reportedly distributed under the name of a new group, the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors.

Alcover said this was the first time he had heard of such group and questioned its legitimacy and accreditation.

He added that a commotion also broke out in front of Colonnade Mall during the form distribution.

“The night market is not just a business venture of the City. It is a socio-economic program meant to uplift the poor, promote tourism, and sustain our cultural identity,” said Alcover.

“To disregard Gasa for the sake of short-term revenue is to abandon the very purpose of why this program exists,” he added.

Alcover urged the mayor to convene the Gasa Board immediately, and allow it to perform its functions as the sole recommending body for night market participants.

He also called for an executive session with representatives from the City Market Office, Traffic Management Committee, and OMAICC to address the ongoing confusion. / CAV