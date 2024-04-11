Alcover to Rama’s office: Reconsider Osca’s notice to vacate

A LOCAL legislator has filed a resolution requesting the Office of the Mayor to reconsider the notice to vacate the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca).

In a memorandum dated April 2, 2024, the City Treasurer’s Office requested the Office of the Mayor to utilize the Osca’s office, which will take effect five days upon receipt.

According to Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover, in a phone interview on Thursday, April 11, 2024, he was not aware of the eviction of the Osca personnel from the ABC building because the memorandum was not addressed to him.

Alcover said he is concerned because he is the chairman of the committee on senior citizen affairs and senior citizens council.

He said it was only after lawyer Homer Cabaral, head of the Osca, informed him about the memorandum.

Alcover said the action could be discussed first before implementing it.

The Osca is located at the ground floor of the ABC building just across Cebu City Hall executive building near Senior Citizens’ Park.

Alcover said the office is ideal for senior citizens because they do not need to go upstairs.

He said according to Cabaral, the office will be transferred to the second floor of the Cebu City Hall Satellite Office, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD)-owned building, which is being occupied by some City Hall’s offices.

He said the building also has no comfort rooms, saying it is important for the senior citizens. (AML)