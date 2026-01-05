Alcover to seek CHR 7 probe into water vendor’s arrest

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. said he will ask the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) 7 to investigate the apprehension of a bottled water vendor at Plaza Sugbu following reports of abuse.

Alcover said the vendor claimed he was subjected to mistreatment without a verbal warning or explanation.

The incident was captured on a phone video, which went viral on social media.

Vendor Ruel Omaba, said he was not the person in the viral video, said city personnel apprehended him during the operation.

Omaba, 37, said he was not selling water at the time of the incident but was passing through the area in front of City Hall. He said enforcers confiscated his goods and dragged him from the vicinity without prior warning.

Alcover said he will deliver a privilege speech during the council’s regular session Tuesday, Jan. 6. He said he will invite affected vendors and CHR 7 representatives to discuss how city enforcers should handle future cases.

Mayor Nestor Archival said he welcomed Alcover’s move to involve the CHR 7. He has issued a memorandum directing Rune Maquiling, head of the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) team, to immediately submit a report on the incident.

Archival said a formal investigation is underway and city personnel will face action if they committed wrongdoing. He said he has instructed enforcers to observe maximum tolerance and maintain proper communication when dealing with the public. / CAV