Alcover urges Cebu City to revive ‘Tugbong Tabo sa City Hall’ farmers’ market

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. has urged the City Government to immediately resume the “Tugbong Tabo sa City Hall,” a weekly market that allows farmers from the upland barangays to sell their produce directly to consumers.

In his privilege speech during the City Council’s regular session on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Alcover said the market’s suspension violates City Ordinance No. 2365, which institutionalizes the weekend market to promote local products, support small entrepreneurs, and link urban consumers with rural producers.

The ordinance aims to promote local products, support micro and small entrepreneurs, and strengthen the link between urban consumers and rural producers.

Alcover said he was informed by several farmers that the market stopped operating because tents were no longer available.

He argued, however, that such logistical concerns should not be enough reason to discontinue a meaningful and beneficial program that has proven its worth to both farmers and consumers.

The councilor, who also chairs the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, said Tugbong Tabo has become a bridge between the city and rural communities, empowering local farmers and giving residents access to fresh and affordable produce.

He added that the program eliminates middlemen, allowing farmers to earn fair prices for their goods while helping them sustain their families.

Alcover also recalled that he previously sought to expand the market’s schedule from once a week to three days, recognizing its economic and social benefits.

However, months later, the activity was reduced back to two days a week and has since stopped.

He appealed to the Office of the Mayor to reconsider the suspension and to direct concerned departments, including the City Administrator’s Office, the City Agriculture Department, the Building Maintenance Section, and the General Services Office, to provide the necessary logistical and administrative support to sustain the program.

During the session, Councilor Sisinio Andales interjected and asked Alcover to remove a portion of his speech that mentioned the hydroponic garden project, saying it was not germane to the discussion on the market’s suspension.

Alcover agreed to delete the reference, though he explained that the issue was still related to farming since it involves the use of public funds for agricultural initiatives.

Meanwhile, Councilor Alvin Arcilla, who authored the ordinance creating Tugbong Tabo, also manifested his support for its revival.

He said the weekly market originally opened every Thursday afternoon until Friday evening to maximize foot traffic before the weekend.

Arcilla added that during his recent return to City Hall, he observed that the tents previously used for the market were being utilized by non-farm vendors selling siomai and other goods, while vehicles were parked in areas previously designated for the farmers’ stalls.

He said he already called the attention of the General Services Office about it.

“I hope member Alcover will understand if we give the mayor two weeks to fully restore the operation of Tugbong Tabo Merkado, ensuring that 100 percent of the sellers are genuine farmers from the mountain barangays,” Arcilla said.

Alcover, for his part, reiterated his call for the city to continue championing local farmers, whom he described as “food soldiers” who feed the city through their hard work and sacrifice.

He stressed that the city government should not allow minor logistical issues to hinder a lawful and beneficial endeavor that uplifts livelihoods and strengthens the local economy. (CAV)