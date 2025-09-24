Alcover urges halt of SRP flood project

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. is asking the Office of the Mayor to stop the implementation of a “flood control project or extension road project” at the South Road Properties (SRP) until all legal and procedural requirements are complied with.

In a resolution filed before the council, Alcover raised concerns that the project was pushed without the mandatory consultations with directly affected communities, particularly fisherfolk, residents, and urban poor groups living along coastal areas near the SRP.

“Proper coordination with concerned agencies, both national and local, remains insufficient, raising issues of transparency, accountability, and due process in project implementation,” said Alcover.

“Questionable”

The measure was tackled during the council’s executive session on Aug. 19, 2025, where members discussed what they described as a questionable project that had bypassed certain requirements.

Alcover said the absence of community consultation violates the rights of residents who will bear the brunt of the project, while the lack of proper coordination with both national and local agencies also casts doubts on the project’s transparency and accountability.

Alcover’s resolution said while the City recognizes the importance of infrastructure development, particularly flood control and road expansion, such projects must be carried out in accordance with the law and with due respect to the welfare of the people who will be most affected.

The resolution underscored that projects of such scale should not only comply with technical requirements but must also undergo a participatory process where residents and stakeholders are fully informed and given the chance to air their concerns.

Alcover argued that this is necessary to prevent displacement, livelihood loss, and potential environmental damage in areas surrounding the SRP.

Alcover has been vocal in recent months about the need for stricter oversight on major City projects, repeatedly calling for transparency and accountability in their implementation.

He said halting the SRP project, even temporarily, is necessary to ensure that the City Government avoids legal pitfalls.

It will also safeguard the rights of marginalized communities, Alcover said. / CAV