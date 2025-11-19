Alcover urges utility waivers for Tino survivors

A CEBU City councilor is pushing for waiver on the November-December water and power bills to aid residents recovering from typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi).

Why it matters: The City Government placed Cebu City under a state of calamity after the storm caused widespread outages, destroyed homes and lost livelihoods. Residents in affected barangays, including Lusaran and Bacayan, face mounting repair costs and displacement.

The proposal: Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. filed a resolution urging Mayor Nestor Archival to negotiate with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and Visayan Electric Company. Under the scheme:

Waive electricity and water charges for November and December 2025.

Pay the deferred amount in six installments from January to June 2026.

What he’s saying: Alcover put it this way: “Immediate relief in the form of bill payment waivers or deferments will greatly ease their financial burden.”

The other side: MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias previously assured the public that repair costs for the water system will not be passed to consumers. She noted consumers will be billed only for actual consumption.

What’s next: Copies of the resolution will be sent to MCWD and Visayan Electric for action. / CAV