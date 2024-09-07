Alcover wants CSU to handle city hall security

INSTEAD of hiring a third-party security agency, a Cebu City councilor is proposing that the City’s Civil Service Unit (CSU) should take on the responsibility of providing security services for the City Hall.

To further discuss this Cebu City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. moved for an executive session on Oct. 9, 2024.

Alcover, in his privilege speech during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, Sept. 4, said the City Government should learn from the previous lessons relating to the pre-termination of security agencies contracted by the City.

Alcover, whose office oversees the internal security of the City Hall, said he found out that the CSU is “not totally empowered” and not capable of maximizing its mandate.

He said he had found out as well that the procuring entity for the blue guards of the City Hall is not the CSU but the Department of General

Services (DGS).

Moreover, Alcover said that based on his observations, the service contracts at City Hall, particularly regarding security, are not being fully implemented.

“Unsaon man nato pagkuha og quality security agency kung tagpila ka buwan ilisan man dayon? (How can we get a quality security agency if in just few months we keep on changing them?)” asked Alcover.

Executive session

Alcover proposed inviting the officers-in-charge of DGS and CSU to discuss the possible legislative interventions to prevent another “vacuum” of security guards assigned in City Hall whenever there are disputes or transitions of third-party service providers.

The current security provider, JDA Security Agency, began its service at City Hall on Nov. 16, 2023. However, Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who assumed the role of acting mayor, did not specify the contract signing date with JDA.

Garcia reportedly said that some of the offices, including the Office of the Vice Mayor, have requested to transition the security guards from the previous agency to the new one.

He said he delegated the decision to the CSU to determine whether the City Government can retain security guards who have demonstrated exceptional performance.

GDS Security Agency, the predecessor to JDA Security Agency, held a three-year contract to provide security guards for City Hall from September 2022 to Aug. 31, 2025, with an option for annual renewal. However, the City terminated the contract on Nov. 1, 2023, before its expiration.

In a previous report by SunStar, GDS owner Marjorie Sun-Ng claimed that the contract termination was politically motivated.

Alcover alleged that the security guards were “vacuumed” by the City Government, which pre-terminated GDS’s contract.

He noted that after CSU took over the security responsibilities for City Hall, the Peace and Order Program and the Barangay Peace-Keeping Action Team were mobilized to secure City Hall and its satellite offices. Alcover criticized this as inappropriate. / JPS