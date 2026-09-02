Alcoy, UP post wins

ALCOY Football Club and the University of the Philippines (UP) scored victories in the Boys 18 division of the 26th Aboitiz Football Cup on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex.

Alcoy FC edged Abellana National School, 2-1, in Group A, with Jan Paul Espelita earning Man of the Match honors.

In Group B, UP blanked Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), 2-0, behind the standout performance from Man of the Match Jude Earl Jurado.

Meanwhile, San Roque FC posted the day’s most lopsided result in the Men’s Open Division 2, overwhelming Opon FC, 7-1. Carlvain Jharedd Ladios was named Man of the Match.

In the Boys 16 division, Cebu United FC defeated San Carlos School of Cebu, 3-1, in their Group A encounter. Zaeous Cortez was named Man of the Match.

Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu also scored a 3-1 victory over San Carlos School of Cebu in Group B, with Coby Cañeda taking home Man of the Match honors. / RICO B. RAMIREZ