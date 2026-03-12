Aldeano says she felt uncomfortable during Monasterio performance

Beauty queen Sam Aldeano, titleholder of Binibining Davao de Oro Kalamboan 2026, admitted she felt uncomfortable during an intermission performance involving actor Derrick Monasterio.

The moment happened during Monasterio’s number when he pulled Aldeano close and held her by the waist.

A video of the incident circulated online, although Aldeano appeared calm on stage.

“Not gonna lie, I felt uncomfortable that night, but the show must go on. We just stayed professional. I’m okay guys, thank you to everyone,” she wrote in a Facebook comment on RASTV.

As of now, Monasterio has not issued a statement. The actor has been in a relationship with Kapuso actress Elle Villanueva for three years. / TRC S