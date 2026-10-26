Alden has yet to directly address allegations

ALDEN Richards has yet to directly address the allegations made against him by controversial content creator Xian Gaza.

The allegations concern a condominium unit and six expensive watches allegedly lent to the actor by a wealthy couple but reportedly never returned.

However, during his opening speech at the “Hero For All 2026” awarding ceremony on Sunday evening, Oct. 25, in Mandaluyong City, Alden emphasized that he takes pride in being a good person.

“I truly believe that if there is one thing I am proud of, you can call me arrogant, but I know that at the end of the day, I am a good person. No one can take that away,” the Kapuso star said.

The event was organized by Alden’s own foundation to honor 20 ordinary individuals recognized as “unsung heroes” for their contributions to society.

“So what I am really trying to say, and I would like to end with this statement, is to be good so the world can be a little better at the end of the day. So guard it. Guard it with your life. And always be concerned about the people around you,” he added. / TRC S