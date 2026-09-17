Alden Richards gets candid about the labels he faces

Alden Richards admitted that he gets annoyed whenever someone calls him gay.

During his guest appearance on the pilot episode of “Gandang Gabi Vice” on September 13, he was put through the segment “Deep Truth.”

Alden was asked a series of questions, and Vice Ganda and the “Geng Gang” (Divine Tetay and Verna Joy Periwinkle) had to guess whether his answers were “trot” or simply “charot.”

The first question was whether Alden had ever hit someone after being called gay. Vice then asked, “Where did that happen?” to which Alden replied, “In Laguna.”

However, Alden’s answer was “Just kidding,” as he had never actually hit anyone simply for calling him gay.

“You’re always being called that. You’re always being asked about it. Sometimes, do you also feel like hitting someone?” Vice Ganda asked.

Alden replied, “Not really. I get annoyed and offended. Because it never really stopped. Even when I entered show business, it continued because, for some reason, in our industry, apparently, you need to have a girlfriend for people to consider you a man.” / TRC S