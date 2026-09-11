Alden Richards is Vice Ganda’s first guest on GGV

ALDEN RICHARDS will be Vice Ganda’s first guest on the pilot telecast of “Gandang Gabi Vice,” which will air on GMA-7 and iWant every Sunday, starting Sept. 13, 2026.

Vice and Alden first met when they attended the 48th Box Office Entertainment Awards of the Guillermo Mendoza Memorial Scholarship Foundation Inc. on May 14, 2017.

Vice “fangirled” when she saw the actor in person. The Unkabogable Superstar even shared a photo of the two of them on her Instagram page.

On Wednesday night, Sept. 9, 24 Oras confirmed that Alden will be Vice’s first guest as she makes her television talk show comeback.

“Nine years ago, Vice Ganda fangirled over a Kapuso star. Now, the actor she wished for will be the first guest on the comeback of ‘Gandang Gabi Vice,’ which will air on the Kapuso Network this Sunday.” / TRC S