Alegres heirs say deed of donation ‘invalid’; to seek Angara’s intervention

THE heirs of the Alegres clan, who locked the gates of Abuno Elementary and High School on Nov. 1, 2024, are reaffirming their claim to ownership of the property.

They are also planning to write a formal letter to Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara to address and expedite their concerns.

Alfredo Bensi, legal counsel for the Alegres-Cosep family, told reporters on Tuesday, Nov. 5 that the one-hectare lot in Barangay Pajac, where the public school is situated, remains under their clients’ ownership.

Bensi said that the supposed deed of donation is invalid.

Bensi said that the then Parents-Teachers Association president Fructuoso Fuentes, who donated the lot to the Department of Education (DepEd) Lapu-Lapu Division in August 1966, had no right to donate the lot to DepEd because he was not a member of the Alegres Family.

“Under the law, only an owner of the property has the right to donate (and) has the right to sell. Big question, why? Who is this Fructuoso Fuentes? He is not an owner; he is not a member of the Alegres Family,” said Bensi.

Noel Alegres Cosep, one of the claimants who padlocked the gates on Nov. 1, said the deed of donation between Fuentes and DepEd has no countersign of his grandfather, Marciano Alegres.

A certain Cornelia Alegres was the one who sold the lot to Fuentes.

When asked why they only showed up after 58 years, Cosep said they had reached out from the previous administration. They also wrote to the City Government in September and October.

He also disclosed that the Alegres-Cosep family executed the padlocking to seek action from the government.

“Nangita mi og aksyon sa among mga yango-ngo na matagaan g’yud mi’g aksyon. Mao to’ng pag Nov. 1 among gibuhat namo kung unsay among buahaton kay kami…gibarugan namo na ang mga heirs of Marciano Alegres mao nag gabarug anang loteha. Mao’y tag-iya ana,” said Cosep.

(We sought action to address our concerns. We decided to do what we did last Nov. 1 to show that we stand by our rights as the rightful heirs of Marciano Alegres.)

Bensi said he advised his clients to write a formal letter to Sec. Angara to address and expedite their concerns.

“Ang nature ani, administrative. Ang gi advise nako nga adto mi mo file og reklamo ni (Sec.) Angara (This is administrative in nature. I advise the family to seek the intervention of Sec. Angara),” he said.

Gates

Meanwhile, Cosep clarified that they only locked up two gates, the main entrance of Abuno Elementary School and the entrance gate of the barangay’s gym.

He also said he was not the one who opened the gates and that barangay personnel were the ones who “forced open” the chains.

On Nov. 1, at least eight claimants and heirs of Marciano Alegres were reported to lock up the gates of the public school in Barangay Abuno.

The action resulted in the trapping of a lady guard inside the Abuno Elementary and High School for nearly

eight hours.

The City and DepEd Legal Office will file criminal cases and grave coercion against the seven heirs of Marciano Alegres for illegal detention.

In Cosep’s defense, he told the security guard to step out before padlocking the gate.

However, the guard refused to get out and insisted on staying inside the school, saying it was her job to guard the school.

Cosep said they have a recording to support the claim.

“It’s their right, and we are willing to face the consequences of whatever case may be filed. That’s all I have to say,” said Cosep. / DPC