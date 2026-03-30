Alegria crushes Ginatilan in Calderon Cup

TEAM Alegria thrilled its home crowd with a big 107–79 win over Ginatilan in the Calderon Cup 7th District Inter-Town 21-Under basketball tournament on Saturday night, March 28, 2026, at the Alegria Sports Complex in southern Cebu.

Vil March Amacna and Jesham Saban led the way for Alegria with strong all-around performances. Amacna scored 21 points and added five rebounds, four steals, and two assists. Saban finished with 20 points, nine steals, seven assists, and five rebounds, earning Best Player of the Game honors.

The win was Alegria’s second in a row, giving them the solo lead in Bracket B with a 2–0 record.

Arnold Janssen Cuevas chipped in 16 points, while Jaymar Cometa added 13 to help secure the victory.

James Oliver Gasones posted 15 points and 20 rebounds, and Jason Monera added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Ginatilan, which dropped to 0–2.

Alegria took control early in the game and never looked back, leading by as many as 33 points, 90–57, thanks to their size and teamwork.

In the other game, Malabuyoc earned its first win after beating Badian, 93–77. Both teams now have a 1–1 record in Bracket B.

Jake Leo Quin led Malabuyoc with 28 points, along with seven rebounds and four steals. Joseph Velarde also had a strong game with 21 points and 16 rebounds.

Clark Aron Bulahan recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds, while James Ivan Alvizo added 14 points for Badian.

There will be no games this weekend in observance of Holy Week. The tournament will continue on April 10 at the Alcantara Sports Complex. / JBM