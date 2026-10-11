Alegria pressed to recover P754K in cash advances

STATE auditors have urged the Alegria Municipal Government to recover or liquidate P754,290.47 in outstanding cash advances, including P367,795.33 unsettled for more than 10 years.

The Commission on Audit (COA) said in its 2025 audit report that the Municipality should pursue the funds, especially from former employees.

“Exhaust all possible remedies to collect and demand liquidation of cash advances especially from those who are already separated or no longer connected with the Municipality, otherwise request authority to write-off from COA, if warranted,” it said.

Advances stay unsettled

The advances, meant for travel and operating expenses, remained unsettled as of Dec. 31, 2025. The balances were:

P367,795.33: more than 10 years;

P17,471: more than five years but less than 10 years;

P93,211.72: more than one year but not more than five years;

P260,612.42: more than a month but less than a year; and

P15,200: less than a month.

The balances include advances granted to a deceased employee, former municipal personnel, employees reassigned to other stations and one person whose whereabouts could no longer be determined. Some employees also received new advances despite unsettled balances.

Auditors cite rule violations

COA told Alegria to stop granting additional advances to accountable officers until earlier ones are liquidated and properly recorded, as certified by the municipal accountant.

Auditors said granting new advances without full liquidation of prior ones violates Section 89 of Presidential Decree 1445. The section requires liquidation once an advance has served its purpose. COA Circular 97-002 also bars additional advances unless earlier ones are settled or properly accounted for.

Few repay through payroll

The municipal accountant told auditors that demand letters had been sent, but some personnel had yet to repay.

Of the 20 accountable officers with outstanding advances who remain with the Municipality, only three had salary deductions in 2025 because they agreed to the arrangement.

One employee cut a P2,248 balance by P1,000, leaving P1,248 at year-end.

Two others fully settled balances of P5,709.41 and P4,145.

COA warned that failure to liquidate the advances could overstate receivables and understate expenses in the Municipality’s financial records. Long-overdue balances also expose public funds to possible loss or misuse and keep the money from going to other programs and projects.

Management reports fixes

In a March 19, 2026, response, municipal management said it had sent demand letters and arranged salary deductions for five more employees who authorized them. It also said no new advances had been granted to employees with unliquidated balances.

Management said it had secured supporting documents for three deceased employees and sought COA authority to write off their advances. At the exit conference, the municipal accountant said the Municipality would resubmit the request with complete documents under COA Circular 2023-008.

Auditors said a similar finding appeared in Alegria’s 2023 annual audit report, when P488,129.31 in advances stayed unsettled for at least 30 days after their purposes were completed. Management has yet to carry out the recommendations, they said. / CDF