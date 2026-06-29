Alegria town declares state of calamity due to water crisis

ALEGRIA town in southern Cebu declared a state of calamity following a water crisis that has left nearly half of the town's population without access to running water.

In a chance interview with the media on Monday, June 29, 2026, Mayor Gilberto Magallon said the crisis affects approximately 44 percent of Alegria's population across three barangays: Madridejos, Poblacion (Balen), and Compostela.

The declaration allowed the Municipal Government to expedite emergency funds to address major infrastructure failures involving a P95-million Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) water system damaged by Typhoon Odette in 2021, and later ruined by road construction.

To provide immediate relief, Alegria entered into a verbal agreement with the neighboring municipality of Badian to temporarily draw water for the affected area. (CDF)