Alex aces historic win

ALEX Eala gave Filipino sports fans something to celebrate and a memory to remember for years on Sunday morning, becoming the first Filipino to win a Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament.

Eala claimed her first-ever WTA 125 title by defeating Hungary’s Panna Udvardy, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the Guadalajara 125 Open Finals, Sept. 7, 2025 (PH time) in Mexico.

The 20-year-old Filipina tennis ace shook off a sluggish opening frame to storm back in the next two sets, clinching her maiden WTA 125 title and carving a historic milestone for Philippine tennis.

Veteran campaigner Udvardy dictated the tempo early, dominating the first set as Eala struggled to settle into her game.

But the world No. 75 refused to fold, and found her rhythm in the second set, racing to a quick 4-1 edge. The turning point came in a grueling eighth game that went through six deuces before Eala finally broke through, stringing the last two points to seal the set at 5-3 and swing the momentum in her favor.

Udvardy grabbed consecutive games to even at 5-all, but Eala responded by winning the next two games to take the second set and force a decider.

Eala dominated the final set en route to a crown that eluded her two months ago in the Eastbourne Open final. / RSC