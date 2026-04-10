Alex Gonzaga pregnant?

RUMORS have surfaced that Alex Gonzaga may be pregnant following her social media post on Easter Sunday.

On her Instagram account, Gonzaga shared photos of herself facing a window with her back turned.

However, what caught the attention of netizens was her original caption: “Thank you Jesus for this little life we have. Thank you for your grace, favor and blessings. You have risen!!!!”

Because of the phrase “little life,” many speculated that she was expecting.

A few hours later, Gonzaga edited the caption, changing “little life” to “this life that we have together.” She also added the word “trials” to her message of gratitude.

“Thank you Jesus for this life that we have together. Thank you for your grace, trials, favor and blessings. You have risen!!!!”

The comedian-actress has previously experienced three miscarriages and, as of now, she and her husband, Lipa Vice Mayor Mikee Morada, do not yet have a child. / TRC