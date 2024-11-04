Alex Tablate is new PDEA 7 director

NEW Regional Director Alex Tablate of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Central Visayas (PDEA 7) took office on Monday, November 4, 2024, succeeding outgoing chief Emerson Margate, who will be relocated to the PDEA national headquarters as service director of the agency's Intelligence Services division.

Tablate previously held the positions of interim director of PDEA Western Visayas and assistant director of PDEA Eastern Visayas.

Margate, on the other hand, has been PDEA 7 director since December 16, 2023.

During his tenure in Central Visayas, 235 barangays and one municipality were declared drug-cleared.

Margate also launched 160 anti-illegal drug operations, including the dismantling of 52 drug dens, arrest of 334 drug personalities, and the seizure of 74 kilos of illicit narcotics worth P411 million.

He also oversaw the destruction of 54.85 kilos of alleged shabu, 2.36 kilograms of marijuana leaves, and other illegal substances worth P374,629,250.99, as authorized by the court.

Margate thanked the police and the different local government units in Central Visayas for their assistance in the fight against illegal drugs. (AYB)