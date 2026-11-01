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Alexei Claire releases debut solo single

Alexei Claire releases debut solo single
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SINGER Alexei Claire is celebrating the release of her debut single, “Girl Of Your Dreams.”

Alexei, a former member of P-pop girl group YGIG, was also previously featured in the music video for Maki’s song “Bughaw.”

She has now embarked on a solo career under Tarsier Records, with the new single marking her debut as a solo artist. She co-wrote and co-produced the track with Jameson Tenorio and BGYO member Nate Porcalla.

“I started a journey towards my dream as an innocent, passionate young girl. I was confident that I would be resilient and strong enough. Well, little did I know, I started losing myself to be who people wanted me to be. I started chasing other people’s dreams. I have had enough of their expectations. I have had enough of their judgment. And I am done destroying myself to fit in,” she wrote in a social media post.

“Girl Of Your Dreams” by Alexei Claire is now available on digital streaming platforms. / TRC S  