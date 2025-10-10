Alfamart opens franchising to MSMEs amid nationwide expansion

ALFAMART Philippines, the SM Group’s minimart chain, has launched its franchising program to give micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) a stake in its growing network.

The pilot began in Laguna with two franchise-owned stores — one with longtime Alfamart lessor Engineer Leovino Datario in October 2024, and another with AAU Corporation owner Arles Uy Jr. in August 2025.

As of September, Alfamart operates 2,337 stores nationwide. “By allowing tenants to evolve into franchisees, Alfamart enables MSMEs to scale alongside its expansion,” said chief operating officer Harvey Ong.

The move underscores the SM Group’s push for inclusive growth while strengthening community livelihoods.