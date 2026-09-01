Alfred Vargas’ son who was bullied wins medals

QUEZON City Councilor Alfred Vargas and his wife, Yasmine Espiritu, expressed their happiness over the achievement of their youngest child, Cristiano.

In an Instagram post, Yasmine shared that Cristiano still competed in a swimming competition despite coming from the emergency room after vomiting.

Yasmine said her son asked to be allowed to compete because he did not want to miss his first competition as a varsity athlete for Ateneo.

Among the 37 children who competed, Cristiano placed third in the all-strokes category.

“So proud of your determination, Cristiano! You showed up, gave it your all and refused to give up, not just for yourself but for your team. Ad Majorem Dei Gloriam. Congratulations to the Ateneo Grade School Boys,” Yasmine wrote.

It may be recalled that Alfred and Yasmine filed a complaint against another actor and his wife over the alleged bullying of Cristiano during a swimming lesson. / TRC