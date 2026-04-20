Alfred Vargas, wife file case over alleged bullying of son bullying of son

Actor and Quezon City Councilor Alfred Vargas and his wife Yasmine Espiritu have filed a case against the parents of a minor who allegedly bullied their son.

According to Vargas, the incidents happened multiple times despite their efforts to address the issue with the other parents. One incident reportedly involved their child being pushed during a swimming activity, nearly causing him to drown.

Vargas also claimed the minor committed an inappropriate act toward his son, which was allegedly dismissed by the other parent.

“This is not a simple ‘kids’ fight.’ This is not something that should be ignored,” he said. / TRC