Alfred Vargas, Yasmine to file another case

MARRIED couple Alfred and Yasmine Vargas are planning to file another complaint after the court dismissed their initial case against Rob Sy and Juvelle Bacosa.

In a Facebook post, Vargas said that while they respect the court’s decision, they will seek other legal remedies.

“We will exert all available legal avenues to pursue justice for our child. Hindi pa po dito nagtatapos ang laban. Thank you for all your prayers,” Vargas said.

It can be recalled that Vargas filed a complaint related to the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act after allegedly claiming that the child of Sy and Bacosa bullied their child during swimming lessons. However, the Sy family strongly denied the accusation.

In a resolution dated May 12, 2026, prosecutors said they found no “prima facie evidence” to charge Sy and Bacosa. / TRC