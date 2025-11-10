ALI income hits P21.4B on steady property, leasing gains

AYALA Land Inc. (ALI) reported a nine-month net income of P21.4 billion in 2025, supported by stable property development revenues and expanding leasing operations.

Consolidated revenues stood at P121.8 billion. Property development revenues reached P75.9 billion, driven by steady premium residential bookings and higher commercial lot and office sales.

Leasing and hospitality revenues rose six percent to P35.1 billion, led by stronger mall, office and hotel performance.

Capital spending hit P65.5 billion, with 40 percent allocated to residential projects and 26 percent to leasing assets.

ALI maintained a healthy balance sheet with a 0.77:1 net gearing ratio. / KOC