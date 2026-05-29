Alintozon eliminated in Road to UFC 5

KIMBERT Alintozon’s hopes of entering the biggest stage of MMA, the UFC, were broken after losing to Nepalese Rabindra Dhant in the quarterfinals of bantamweight tournament of Road to UFC Season 5 on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at the Galaxy Arena in Macau.

Alintozon suffered a second-round stoppage in the hands of Dhant.

Alintozon had a strong start and outscored Dhant in the opening round. However, in the second round, Dhant used his grappling skills and took down Alintozon to the floor and into a mount.

Dhant fired away with his ground-and-pound and stopped Alintozon in the 4:37 mark. Dhant advanced to the semifinals and improved to a win-loss record of 10-1, while Alintozon dropped to 7-4.

Another Filipino fighter was seeing action in Day 2 of the Road to UFC Season 5.

As of presstime, unbeaten Eros Baluyot (7-0) was facing Japanese Takeru Uchida in the flyweight tournament quarterfinals.

The winner of the different tournaments of Road to UFC Season 5 will earn a contract in the UFC. / EKA