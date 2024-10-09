Aljew Frasco files COC to continue progress in Liloan

Mayor Aljew Fernando Frasco, the incumbent Mayor of Liloan, Cebu, has officially filed his Certificate of Candidacy (COC) on October 8, 2024, seeking to continue the transformative initiatives that have driven progress in Liloan. He was accompanied by Fifth District Congressman Duke Frasco, then-Mayor and now DOT Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco, his family, Team Frasco line up of Vice Mayor & Councilors, and all 14 Barangay Captains of Liloan.

With a vision centered on community development, Mayor Aljew Frasco aims to advance programs that have significantly benefited Liloanons. Known as “Aljew In Action,” he has expanded the Team Frasco Scholarship Program, implemented extensive road concreting projects, enhanced flood control, and consistently provided benefits for senior citizens and single parents. His leadership has also strongly supported Liloan’s youth and LGBTQ+ communities.

Despite being a first-time mayor, Mayor Aljew Frasco has been recognized as the Top 1 Mayor in Cebu, according to a survey by RP Mission. Under his leadership, Liloan has received numerous awards, including 2nd Runner-Up Overall in the Top Model Municipality category at the Philippines Model Cities & Municipalities Awards 2024 and the title of Best Retirement Haven from The Manila Times.

Liloan also earned the Top 1 award for Highest Locally Sourced Revenues for FY 2023. The municipality has continuously upheld the Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, a recognition carried over from former Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco.

In terms of competitiveness, Liloan has made significant strides, moving from 46th to 24th place in the 2024 Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI) under Mayor Frasco’s leadership. This progress reflects his commitment to promoting economic dynamism, resilience, and good governance in Liloan.

Mayor Aljew Frasco shared his gratitude for the support of the people of Liloan and expressed his vision for the future.

“Liloan’s success is the result of our collective hard work, resilience, and determination. With the guidance and support of Cong. Duke Frasco & then-Mayor Christina Garcia - Frasco in our projects and initiatives and the collaborative efforts of our SB members, department heads, and to all Liloanons, we have made Liloan as the 2nd-Runner up Philippine Model Municipality and Model Municipality in Retirement Haven for 2024.

As we strive for an even brighter future in Liloan, I hope you will continue to support me, Cong. Duke Frasco, and the entire Team Frasco line up of Vice Mayor and Councilors.”

As he files his candidacy, Mayor Aljew Frasco is unwavering in his commitment to transforming Liloan into a thriving municipality ready for cityhood. He envisions a future where Liloan stands as a beacon of progress and innovation, fostering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for every Liloanon.

With strategic plans for infrastructure development, sustainable community programs, and inclusive governance, Mayor Aljew Frasco promises to continue the momentum of development of Team Frasco. (Sponsored content)