Aljur, AJ address marriage rumors

For the first time, real-life couple AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica walked the runway together during a fashion show held on July 30, 2026, at Shangri-La EDSA.

AJ admitted that she felt nervous before the show but was happy they were able to pull it off.

“I’m happy. Earlier, I was a bit nervous, but we managed to do it.”

Aljur also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

“Everything that happened tonight, we consider it a blessing from God. It’s our first time.”

However, the couple said that marriage is not a priority for them at the moment, citing personal reasons.

“Everything happens at the right time, right? Whatever is happening now, all we can say is that our priority is our children. All of the kids.”

AJ also shared that she has no plans to return to acting for now, as she is currently focused on finishing her studies.

The actress is a third-year Multimedia Arts student at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. / TRC