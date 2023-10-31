All eyes on flowers at Carbon market

AS CEBUANOS commemorate All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2, 2023, candles and flowers at Carbon Public Market in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City have experienced a big boost in sales.

The celebrations, referred to as “kalag-kalag” in Cebuano-speaking places, are a deeply-rooted cultural and religious practice in the Philippines, a predominantly Catholic country.

Liezel Copta, a flower vendor for 37 years, said on Tuesday, Oct. 31, due to high demand, the prices of ordinary flowers have increased, from P20 to P50 for a small bundle.

She said a bundle of black roses from the mountains of Barangay Busay could cost P200 to P300, depending on the supplier.

Copta could earn as much as P50 per bundle on good days and P10 on slow days.

She also sells Birds of Paradise flowers for P30 per bundle that she grows in her backyard in Busay.

For the first time this year, she is also trying to sell baskets of arranged flowers to increase sales.

She sells small-sized floral arrangements for P350 (up from P320 last week), and medium ones for P500 (up from P450).

Jovelyn Gabonada, who has been selling flowers for 14 years, said she increased the price of her flowers this year to take advantage of the high demand. However, she assures that her flowers are still reasonably priced.

Gabonada sells a bundle of wonder mums at P250. She buys them from the mountain barangay of Sirao for P200.

Aster flowers are sold for P150 each bundle for both white and violet variants. She bought them from her supplier at P100 a bundle.

Gabonada said customers can negotiate the price if they buy in large quantities.

Candles

Vendor Ardol Abayan who has been selling candles for 10 years said candles with glass containers are sold at P35 to P120 each, while candles without glass are priced at P90 for six pieces. Ordinary long candles cost between P25 to P75 per pack.

Abayan hopes to attract more customers to their stall on P. Lopez St. near the University of San Jose-Recoletos, which is still part of Carbon Public Market.

For her entire five-day selling period from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, she pays a total of P3,450 in rent.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Cebu Province has urged sellers of flowers and candles not to increase their prices during kalag-kalag.

Suggested retail price

Ines Cajegas, chief Trade Industry Development specialist at the Consumer Protection Division of DTI Cebu, told SunStar Cebu on Tuesday that they have set suggested retail prices (SRP) for candles, ranging from P45 to P185, depending on specifications or the type and number of candles per pack.

The stock-keeping units for candles come in packs of two, four, six, eight, 10, 12, and 20 pieces.

“For our monitoring last Friday (Oct. 27), it appears that the supply is abundant, especially in supermarkets,” she said.

She noted that candles sold in cemeteries might be priced higher due to supply chain issues, but remade candles, usually color brown or maroon, are cheaper than newly-manufactured ones.

She said the agency has no power to establish the SRP for flowers since they are not considered basic necessities or prime commodities.

But flowers are occasionally monitored as they are considered special products, Cajegas added.

Locally-sourced flowers are usually priced lower than those from outside Cebu. Some flowers are sourced from Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, China, and even Holland.

For example, Cajegas said a local chrysanthemum is sold for P100 to P150 per bundle, while its imported variant, called winter white chrysanthemum, typically sells at P450 at least per bundle.

Cajegas said flower vendors who sell at unreasonable prices can be held liable under Republic Act 7394, also known as the Consumer Act of the Philippines that penalizes deceptive, unfair, and unconscionable sales acts or practices.

She urged local government units (LGUs) to help reinforce reasonable prices for candles and flowers during high-demand seasons.

Cajegas said even barangays are deputized to check on the prices of these goods, and LGUs can confiscate them if there are such ordinances in their localities.