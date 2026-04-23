All eyes on PH street culture as half court tourney returns

A world-class 3-on-3 basketball tournament returns to the Philippines — bringing with it not just competition, but a celebration of street culture across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

More than a tournament, Red Bull Half Court is a movement rooted in “puso sa kanto” — the distinct Filipino streetball spirit that is fast, fearless and deeply tied to community. Regional qualifiers will lead to the National Finals in Manila, where the country’s top teams will earn the chance to represent the Philippines at the World Finals this December 2026.

From courts to culture

Under the Philippine sun, streetball has always been more than a game. It’s rhythm, identity and expression — sneakers scraping concrete, music in the background, and communities gathering around every possession.

From Manila’s packed courts to Cebu’s growing streetball scene and Davao’s physical matchups, the sixth season of Red Bull Half Court highlights the spaces where the sport naturally lives and evolves.

Each stop becomes more than a qualifier, it’s a reflection of how local styles, personalities and pride shape the way the game is played.

Fast game, shared experience

With just 10 minutes on the clock and a race to 21 points, the tournament thrives on urgency and instinct. But beyond the format, what stands out is the shared experience: players representing their neighborhoods, and spectators drawn to the energy of grassroots competition.

Men’s and women’s teams compete not just to win, but to carry their local identity onto a bigger stage.

As the tournament progresses, only the best advance to the National Finals in Manila, where regional pride meets national recognition.

Manila at the center of the global stage

For the first time, the tournament’s World Finals will be held in Manila — placing the Philippines at the center of global streetball culture.

Teams from around the world will compete on courts shaped by one of the most passionate basketball communities anywhere. For Filipino players, it’s a rare opportunity: to move from neighborhood courts to an international stage without leaving home.

Puso sa kanto, front and center

As the 2026 season unfolds, one thing remains constant — the culture that fuels it.

Even before tip-off, puso sa kanto is already in motion. From qualifiers in Manila, Cebu and Davao, each stop serves as both competition and cultural checkpoint, where local flavor defines the game.

In the end, the tournament is not just about who wins. It’s about how the game is played, where it comes from, and the communities that continue to shape it.

As the road to the World Finals begins, the Philippines steps forward not just as a host — but as a culture ready to be seen, heard and felt on the global stage.