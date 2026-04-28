All roads lead to Cebu

SANYA, China – The Philippines has officially secured the hosting rights for the 7th Asian Beach Games (ABG) in 2028, set to take place in Cebu, after top sports officials, led by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, signed the agreement.

“We’re very excited for our country to host two big events — the Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games next year in December, then, three months later, the Asian Beach Games in March 2028,” Tolentino said Monday, April 27, 2026, during the official contract signing at the Conifer Resort here.

“It’s been a long time since we hosted Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) events. It’s part of the government’s sports tourism program. So, this is it. We’re excited. Will it cause headache? I don’t think so. We’re used to host big sporting events,” he added.

Tolentino signed the hosting deal alongside OCA president His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani.

Preparations for both the Southeast Asian Plus Youth Games and the Cebu Asian Beach Games have been underway for some time, with official logos and mascots set to be unveiled in June.

“Preparations are already underway for both events. We have the logos and mascots, but we will announce them during a scheduled coordination meeting in June,” Tolentino said. “It’s hitting two birds in one stone — the SEA Plus Youth Games in Manila and then the Cebu Asian Beach Games.”

Also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), led by Chairperson Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, the hosting of the two major sporting events aligns with the mandate of the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee.

“It’s very important, not only in sports tourism. The last time we hosted a similar, although different Games, was in 2019 during the Manila SEA Games. The SEA Plus Youth Games is a bigger competition because there will be other countries aside from Southeast Asia. I was congratulated by my Chinese Taipei and Macau counterparts because they will join. So, we’re expecting other countries in Central Asia like Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi to join,” Tolentino said. “In December next year, youth athletes will enjoy Manila with their parents because it will be an Under-16 event.”

“But the Asian Beach Games will be different. Right now, we’re in third place (here in Sanya), which solidifies the Philippines’ status as a country that can excel in the sands.” he added. / PR via PNA