All roads lead to Coliseum

FOLLOWING the successful staging of the Cesafi fun run on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, attention now shifts to the New Cebu Coliseum today, Wednesday, for another major highlight in the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI).

This time, the spotlight falls on the much-anticipated alumni exhibition match—dubbed the All Old-Stars Game—between the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. at the newly renovated and modernized Cebu Coliseum.

The two schools share a heated rivalry dating back to the era of June Mar Fajardo, now recognized as the country’s top basketball player, and fellow towering star Greg Slaughter.

Both Fajardo and Slaughter are included in their respective alumni rosters, but early reports confirmed that neither will see action due to personal reasons.

Fajardo (6’10”), an eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player, is reportedly still recovering from a recent injury and may not receive medical clearance to play. However, he is expected to be present on the UC bench to support his former teammates.

The UC alumni lineup includes Brian Heruela (TNT KaTropa, PBA), Luigi Gabisan, Garciano Puerto, Thirdy Miranda, Justine Dacalos, Jan Auditor, Kenneth Nuñez, Michael Lawas, Kelvin Juliane, Allain Abellanosa, Benson Culango, Jonathan Canceran, Ruben Ludovice and Paul Galinato.

The team will be under the mentorship of Dondon Hontiveros, who will be stepping in for head coach Roel Gomez, who is currently in the United States.

On the UV side, Greg Slaughter (7’0”) also showed interest in the event but could not commit with his wife expecting to give birth any time soon.

“Ganahan ta gyud siya [Slaughter] moduwa, pero maglisod siya og biya sa iyang wife kay anytime manganak na. So, dili gyud niya mabiyaan iyang asawa. Gisultihan na sila sa doctor nga be ready kay anytime mogawas na ang baby nila (He really wants to play, but he can’t leave his wife because she’s due to give birth any time. The doctor has told them to be ready),” said Elmer “Boy” Cabahug, a former PBA player himself and Slaughter’s college mentor, who will coach the UV alumni squad.

The UV alumni team boasts a star-studded cast, including Cebu Greats standouts Paul Desiderio, JR Quiñahan and Jun Manzo, Eman Calo (Basilan), Leonard Santillan (PBA), Jan Michael Abad, Jojo Maglasang, Phil Mercader, Gayford Rodriguez, Rino Berame, Neil Rañeses, Paco Brian Delantar, Jerome Silva, Adrian Lao, Franz Arong, Reed Juntilla, Dimple dela Pisa, Monic Soliva and Gileant Delator.

However, changes to the final rosters may still occur.

Other Anniversary Activities

Earlier Tuesday, nearly 3,000 students from various schools participated in the 25th Cesafi Anniversary Fun Run, which started and finished at the Cebu City

Sports Center.

This Wednesday morning, the Cebu Coliseum will also come alive with a hip-hop dance competition for both high school and college divisions.

Meanwhile, Fajardo will be among the honorees at the Cesafi Hall of Fame Awards Night, which will recognize coaches, athletes, and contributors who have brought national or international honor to the league.

The awarding will be held on Thursday, at 5:00 p.m., also at the Cebu Coliseum.