All roads lead to ‘Gubat 16’: Anygma on Cebu, Bisaya battle rap and FlipTop’s regional roots

The art of the matchup

For Anygma, however, putting together a Gubat card is not as simple as matching popular names.

“It’s always a mix of several factors: availability, who’s deserving, balanced representation of locals and out of towners, how to put who in a position to succeed more, etc. But ultimately, styles make matches,” he said.

He points to different kinds of clashes that can make a battle work: “comedic vs technical, orthodox vs left field, speed rap vs heavy 1-2 punching,” as well as what he calls “strength clashes,” or matchups between emcees with similar strengths trying to outdo each other.

But even those categories, he explained, are only a starting point.

“You can’t just set up random style clashes or strength clashes,” Anygma said. “A matchmaker should really dive deep into the nuances of each individual, inside and outside of battle rap.”

That means understanding what motivates an emcee, what inspires them and even knowing when someone may be going through a difficult period in their personal life.

“Knowing when to rest a battle emcee is equally important as well,” he added.

For RAPOLLO Mindfields on Aug. 28, 2026, the featured matchups include Bwayn vs. Lucas, Shydo vs. Dee, Omerta vs. Cedie, and Lilstroks vs Loco. The event will showcase Cebuano battle rap talent while celebrating RAPOLLO’s 16 years of contributing to the local hip-hop scene.

The following day, Aug. 29, 2026, FlipTop Gubat 16 will take place at Mariner’s Court, featuring Katana vs. J-Blaque, Lhipkram vs. Saint Ice, Jonas vs. BAN, Mistah Lefty vs. Article Clipted, Shaboy vs. Ivar, Bisente vs. Nadnad, Pen Pluma vs. Ryl and Johndelo vs. Heinskill.

Bisaya, bar for bar

For Gubat 16, that philosophy has resulted in a lineup that brings together Cebu talents, emcees from neighboring Visayan islands and competitors from Mindanao and Luzon.

“There’s a mix of champions, veterans, up and comers, rookies, there’s a Bisaya Battle, technical battles, more comedic match ups and basically what we feel like the Cebuano crowd will really enjoy and support,” Anygma said.

That Cebuano crowd is an important part of Gubat’s identity.

While FlipTop has grown into a nationwide phenomenon, Cebu has maintained a particularly active battle rap community, with RAPOLLO playing a major role in developing and representing local hip-hop.

“Oh, Cebu, and any region for that matter, is lucky to have the likes of RAPOLLO keep pushing and representing for them,” Anygma said.

He emphasized that regional communities should not have to wait for FlipTop to arrive before supporting their own artists.

“I often used to say, you shouldn’t have to wait for something to become ‘uso’ (trendy) before you can enjoy it for yourself and support it,” he said. “Similarly, Cebu shouldn’t have to wait for whenever FlipTop comes to town in order to celebrate their local talents!”

For Anygma, RAPOLLO’s contribution goes beyond battle rap.

“RAPOLLO has been one of the longest standing passion-driven hiphop and battle rap purveyors in the country,” he said. “They do an amazing job of cultivating their talents and pool of competition, even supporting local music careers alongside their battle rap counterparts.”

“They’ve really put Cebu on the map as far as hiphop goes,” he added.

That local ecosystem has also helped create emcees who can carry Cebuano identity onto a national stage.

“They’ve produced champions, household names and many heavy hitters, all of which are products of their nuanced Cebuano environment and upbringing,” Anygma said.

“Whether it’s vocabulary or techniques, or values, or stories, they always carry such with them whenever they perform.”

It is also why he sees regional representation as more than simply putting local names on a lineup.

For Bisaya battle rap in particular, language itself becomes part of the artistry.

Anygma acknowledged that he cannot directly assess the quality of Bisaya lyrics because he does not speak the language, instead relying on RAPOLLO’s John Leo, Tata, Tatix and other Bisaya emcees for their assessments and recommendations.

But he can still evaluate the other elements that make a battle emcee effective, including character, presence, delivery, showmanship, adaptability, rap ability, rhyming ability and how they handle pressure.

And while he cannot personally dissect every Bisaya bar, he sees the language as an advantage in itself.

“I believe Bisaya battle emcees are able to rhyme differently due to pronunciation and vocabulary, and that’s a great advantage,” he said. “It’s not that different from the available rhyming options of British English vs American English.”

For Anygma, even the accent that some people might poke fun at is part of what makes the language work.

“I know people like to make fun of the accent, but I genuinely think that that’s a mark of authenticity,” he said.

He also sees differences in humor as part of the appeal, describing them as “a great representation of their socio-economic and cultural background.”

“And again, all of that is just as great and as interesting as how Tagalog battle rap differs from English battle rap,” he said.

The question now is whether that distinct identity can find an even bigger audience.

The real next round

After 16 Gubat events, Anygma hopes Cebu’s contribution to FlipTop will continue to grow, but he also has a specific challenge for the wider Bisaya-speaking community.

“I would also be happy to see if all the other Bisaya fans were to support and look forward to the Bisaya battles the same way they do for the Tagalog ones,” he said.

“Bisaya supposedly has around 30 million speakers. Why shouldn’t a bigger percentage of that be put on to Bisaya battle rap the same way Tagalog battle rap has taken the nation by storm?”

It is a question that extends beyond Gubat 16.

For a regional scene that has already produced champions, veterans and heavy hitters, the next step may not simply be getting more Bisaya emcees onto FlipTop stages. It may be getting more people to recognize and support what is already being built at home.

As Gubat 16 brings another round of national and regional talent to Cebu, Anygma sees the potential in what the city and its surrounding communities can continue to build.

“I would really love to see that even if I can’t appreciate it as much due to the language barrier,” he said.

“So here’s looking at you RAPOLLO!”