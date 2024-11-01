All Saints’ Day in cities of Cebu, Mandaue ‘quiet’

IT WAS quiet on All Saints’ Day in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue.

This was because the crowds that authorities expected to flock to cemeteries did not turn up.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia observed that although authorities expected many visitors to flock to cemeteries starting Thursday night, Oct. 31, 2024, fewer people showed up than anticipated.

The observance of All Saints’ Day fell on Friday, Nov. 1, while All Souls’ Day is observed on Saturday, Nov. 2. The two religious holidays are called Kalagkalag in Bisaya-speaking areas in the country.

To ensure a safe Kalagkalag observance, the Cebu City Government installed additional lighting in various cemeteries to improve nighttime visibility. It also deployed security personnel to maintain peace and order and staffed a dedicated help desk to assist visitors.

Personnel from the Department of Public Services were mobilized to keep cemetery grounds and surrounding areas clean.

Despite these preparations, the Cebu Environment Sanitation and Enforcement Team apprehended 58 individuals for violations such as public urination, smoking and littering within cemetery premises.

The offenders were caught in several cemeteries, including Cebu Memorial Park, Veterans Memorial Park, Carreta Cemetery and Pardo Cemetery.

Ramil Ayuman, head of the Cebu City Public Information Office, said the City is committed to maintaining public order and sanitation during Kalagkalag.

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) reported a peaceful observance of All Saints’ Day across cemeteries in the city. As of 6 p.m. on Nov. 1, it recorded 12,160 people visiting different cemeteries.

St. Joseph Cemetery saw the highest number of visitors, with 5,200 people. Angelicum Cemetery followed with 2,730 visitors, while Grosmar Cemetery had 910 and Manpark Cemetery welcomed 890.

Pagsabungan Cemetery hosted 850 visitors, while Fortuna Cemetery saw 500. Jagobiao Cemetery recorded 450 visitors, while Cebu Memorial Park recorded 330 visitors.

MCPO Director Col. Julius Sagandoy stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of those paying their respects to deceased loved ones. Overnight stay in cemeteries, he said, was prohibited for security reasons, though visitors were allowed to remain until midnight.

The MCPO also confiscated sharp tools like scissors, putty knives, chisels and blades, as well as other potentially hazardous items, such as lighters and a can of spray paint. / JPS, CAV