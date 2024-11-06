All set for 2024 Batang Pinoy

MANILA – Everything is set for the staging of the 2024 Batang Pinoy in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan province less than three weeks from now.

Project director Paolo Tatad said only minor kinks are being worked out, otherwise all systems go for the Nov. 23-28 event that serves as the major grassroots program of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“We’ve done all the meetings that we can, but we’re still having meetings in preparation for the event this month,” Tatad, PSC executive director, said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) forum Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“We’re now in the finish line of our preparations. We’re now holding a delegation registration meeting with LGUs (local government units) coming from the Visayas and Mindanao until Nov. 7. Katatapos lang namin (We just finished) with Luzon and NCR (National Capital Region) LGUs last week,” core team member Anna Ruiz said at the same session presented by San Miguel Corp., PSC, Philippine Olympic Committee, Smart/PLDT, Milo, and the country’s 24/7 sports app Arena Plus.

Delegates

Around 12,000 delegates from 177 LGUs are set to compete in the event for young athletes aged 12 to 17 years and featuring 30 different sports in celebration of the silver anniversary of the multi-sports event first held in 1999.

The large contingent, which includes 1,000 technical officials, will be billeted in 29 different schools around Puerto Princesa, accommodating 15,000 people. Additionally, 650 people have also been tapped as volunteers.

With the exception of gymnastics, all accredited sports will be held in Palawan. Competitions in gymnastics are going to be staged in Manila, according to Tatad.

“One is comebacking sport is soft tennis. Obstacle sports, which used to be a demo sport, is now considered a regular sport, and then we have jiu-jitsu and kurash as first timers,” he said.

Age bracket has been divided into three: the 12-13 years old, 14-15 years old, and 16-17 years old. Participants will vie for the 1,554 gold medals at stake in the meet.

“We’ve taken out the younger age group, but only on a temporary basis,” Tatad said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the local government of Puerto Princesa City for hosting what he termed as the last quarter storm for the government sports agency.

“Ang Palawan naman hindi na baguhan (Palawan is not new) when it comes to hosting sports events,” he said, adding that after Batang Pinoy, the province will next host the Bimp-Eaga (Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area) Friendship Games on Dec. 1-5.

“Batang Pinoy is here to stay. Batang Pinoy is something we really looked forward to by the LGUs, families, and most especially the young athletes. Habang nandito ang PSC (While the PSC is here), Batang Pinoy is here to stay because it’s a program where the young ones should be exposed and display their talent in terms of sports,” Tatad said. / PR via PNA