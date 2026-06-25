All set for El Clasico 2

CEBU’S football powerhouses — Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) — will rekindle their heated rivalry as they face off once again in Elan Vita Diagnostic Solutions presents “El Clasico Deux” on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex in Talisay City.

Some of the best former varsity players from both schools will return to the pitch and don their respective colors in this annual match for Cebu football pride.

“This is part two of last year’s ‘El Clasico.’ It will still be the same — a fund-raising event for both schools’ varsity programs,” said one of the organizers, Chad Songalia.

In the inaugural “El Clasico” last year, DBTC walked away with a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout win over SHS-AdC at the Cebu City Sports Center.

While DBTC holds the bragging rights and appears to have the more stacked side, DBTC skipper and Maharlika FC goalkeeper Kenry Balobo is not taking SHS-AdC lightly in their rematch.

“Maybe this year it will be more exciting. There is no easy game in football. Anything can happen, and any team can win,” he said.

Both sides have been training together for nearly a month and are currently finalizing their rosters of more than 30 players each.

DBTC will field at least five current players but will miss the services of Kamil Amirul, who is currently playing overseas for Malaysia Super League club Penang FC.

SHS-AdC, on the other hand, will be without standouts Leo Maquiling and Kintaro Miyagi.

Although SHS-AdC may appear to be the underdog on paper, the team remains confident they can give DBTC a tough fight.

“We’re expecting a great match. We have two of the greatest high school football teams in Cebu. We know that the alumni of Don Bosco are the best that Don Bosco has produced. But for us, we come prepared. We also have lots of good players. We are looking forward to a great game,” said SHS-AdC’s Pomeroy John Veloso.

The match will be played in three 40-minute periods, allowing more than 30 players from each squad to see action on the pitch.

Tickets for the match will be sold at the venue.

Before the much-anticipated “El Clasico Deux,” the elementary and high school teams of both institutions will play against each other in the preliminary matches leading up to the main event. / EKA