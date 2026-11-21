MANDAUE City will deploy around 300 security personnel for its annual Christmas lighting ceremony on Monday, Nov. 23, as authorities prepare for an estimated crowd of 12,000 to 15,000 people.

Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) Director Col. Cirilo Acosta Jr. said the police are finalizing their security preparations with the city government, led by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

The MCPO will deploy more than 180 police personnel, with additional support from other government agencies and security units, bringing the total deployment to around 300.

These will include personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, Barangay Public Safety Officers (BPSO) and the City Security Unit.

Reserve personnel will also be placed on standby to address additional security requirements during the event.

Authorities will enforce safety restrictions at the venue. Intoxicated individuals will not be allowed inside, while smoking will be prohibited to prevent accidental burns and possible confrontations.

Firearms, sharp objects and other prohibited items will also be barred.

Police personnel assigned to the venue will enforce these restrictions.

Holiday security

Beyond the Christmas lighting ceremony, the MCPO will also strengthen security around Mandaue City Hall during food park activities scheduled from Dec. 7 to 17, 2026.

Acosta said the area already attracts visitors because of its churches, restaurants and other establishments, prompting police to maintain a regular presence even outside the holiday season.

Police deployment will be increased in December as more people visit the area for Christmas-related activities.

“Even before the holiday season, we already have regular deployments in these areas. But come December, we will beef up security to ensure the safety of all individuals visiting the area,” he said.

The MCPO will also intensify intelligence monitoring to prevent theft, pickpocketing and other crimes in crowded public spaces.

Acosta said intelligence units at police stations, the MCPO headquarters and the regional headquarters would help monitor individuals, particularly repeat offenders, who might target large gatherings.

“Part of our security preparations is monitoring individuals, especially repeat offenders.

We are keeping track of them so we can prevent them from committing crimes or apprehend them if they are caught in the act,” Acosta said.

He also reminded parents and guardians that the existing curfew for minors, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., remains in effect throughout the holiday season.

Police personnel assigned to the city’s 27 barangays, together with BPSO members, Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams and other volunteer groups, will conduct patrols from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Patrols will also monitor other public disturbances, including late-night karaoke beyond permitted hours and drinking along public roads.

Meanwhile, the MCPO will continue using mobile patrols and cellphone-based monitoring systems to strengthen police visibility and surveillance across the city.

Acosta said patrol personnel use mobile phones connected to an online monitoring system that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The system supplements the limited number of body-worn cameras available to police and will also cover schools during school days to help authorities monitor school premises.

He said the cellphone-based system allows continuous monitoring of patrol areas even when body-worn cameras are unavailable.

With thousands of people expected at the Christmas lighting ceremony and other holiday activities, Acosta urged the public to cooperate with security personnel and follow venue rules.

The MCPO said its security preparations would cover the main ceremony, subsequent holiday activities and other crowded areas in Mandaue City to maintain peace and order throughout the season. / ABC