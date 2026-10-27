All set for WSL Pro Championship Tour in Siargao

MANILA – It’s all systems go for the World Surf League (WSL) Philippines Pro Championship Tour, running from Friday, Oct. 30, to Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Cloud 9 Siargao.

The event, presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), features 40 surfers, led by World No. 1 Yago Dora of Brazil, Italy’s Leonardo Fioravanti, Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi and Brazilian heavyweights Italo Ferreira, Miguel Pupo, Gabriel Medina and Filipe Toledo.

The women’s field is equally stacked, bannered by Australia’s top-ranked Molly Picklum, US sensation Caroline Marks, rising talent Erin Brooks, Hawaii’s Gabriela Bryan and veteran Lakey Peterson.

PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio said the biggest tourism drivers are sports events like the WSL Championship Tour and their value extends far beyond competition.

“Sports tourism is more than staging competitions. It is a powerful platform that showcases destinations, drives local economies, inspires communities and places the Philippines on the global map,” Gregorio said in a news release Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

Gregorio also chairs the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee (NST-IAC), created by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. through Administrative Order 38 to position the Philippines as a premier destination for international sporting events.

The NST-IAC coordinates government efforts to promote sports tourism, with the aim of generating jobs, attracting investments and stimulating

local economies.

Philippine Sports Ambassador William Vincent “Vinny” Araneta Marcos, a driving force behind the rise of Philippine surfing, sees the tour as the ultimate proof point.

“The waves have always been here. The talent has always been here,” the presidential son said.

“Bringing the WSL Championship Tour to the Philippines is the perfect opportunity to finally show the world what Filipinos have known all along: the Philippines has everything the world is looking for. Siargao will be unforgettable,” he added.

Three Filipinos will paddle out as powerful ambassadors for Philippine surfing and tourism: the King of Cloud 9, John Mark “Marama” Tokong, along with Jayuard Alciso and Mara Lopez.

It is the first time the Philippines is hosting surfing’s crown-jewel circuit, a global meet that ranks alongside Formula One’s Grand Prix (motor racing), tennis’ four Grand Slam tournaments, Fifa World Cup (football) and Tour de France (cycling), among others, in terms of popularity.

“Let this hosting remind the world that the Philippines is ready to stand shoulder to shoulder with the best,” Gregorio said.

The WSL Philippines Pro Championship Tour is supported by Pagcor, Department of Tourism, Department of Public Works and Highways, Tourism and Events Infrastructure and Safety Administration and the National Electrification Administration in partnership with the Siargao Electric Cooperative.

Surigao del Norte Gov. Lyndon Barbers, General Luna Mayor Johnson Sajulga and Vice Mayor Doc Minmin Sajulga have been at the forefront of preparations. / PNA