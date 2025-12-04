All-star cast, filmmakers deliver ‘Manila’s Finest’

Headlined by Piolo Pascual and under the direction of Raymond Red, the first Filipino filmmaker to win Palme d’Or for Best Short Film at the Cannes Film Festival, the much-anticipated action-drama “Manila’s Finest” promises a bold fusion of powerhouse performances, stunning cinematography and a story that immerses viewers in the gritty yet vibrant streets of Manila.

“Manila’s Finest” marks Piolo Pascual’s third consecutive Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) lead role, a milestone that reflects his passion for meaningful Filipino stories. “To be part of the MMFF for three years in a row is truly special,” he shared. “To also work with a cast and team of this caliber is an honor. The chemistry on set was incredible, everyone was driven by the same passion to create something that feels big, bold and deeply Filipino.”

For Enrique Gil, “Manila’s Finest” marks his first film under his multi-picture deal with MQuest Ventures.

“Being part of Manila’s Finest as my first film project under MQuest Ventures is really special. The whole experience — from the costumes to the set design — felt like stepping into another time. Everyone on set was so passionate about bringing that era to life, and it made me appreciate how meaningful this project is,” he shared. He added that working alongside Pascual was what he considers an early Christmas gift. “Billy looks up to Capt. Homer like an older brother, and I think that mirrors how I see Piolo in real life. I’ve always dreamed of working with him,” Enrique said.

Set in the late 1960s, Manila’s Finest follows Capt. Homer Magtibay (Pascual), a principled officer of the Manila Police Department, as he investigates a string of brutal murders in the city’s rapidly expanding slums. With his trusted partner, 1st Lt. Billy Ojeda (Gil), and their station chief, Major Conrado Belarmino (Ariel Rivera), Magtibay traces the killings to a violent turf war between two rival gangs entangled in illegal gambling, theft, and prostitution. But as he digs deeper, he uncovers a darker truth: powerful businessmen, corrupt politicians, and even the police are all playing a part in the unstoppable decay of the city.

Joining the three are some of the industry’s esteemed actors: Romnick Sarmenta, Joey Marquez, Soliman Cruz, Cedrick Juan, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Rico Blanco, Kiko Estrada, and Rica Peralejo-Bonifacio in her much-awaited acting big-screen return. The film also stars new gen actors Ashtine Olviga (as Magtibay’s daughter), Ethan David, Dylan Menor, Paulo Angeles, Inday Fatima, and Pearl Gonzales.

“Manila’s Finest” unites an extraordinary creative team whose artistry is redefining the modern Filipino epic. The screenplay is written by notable Filipino screenwriters Michiko Yamamoto, Moira Lang and Sherad Anthony Sanchez.

“What makes Manila’s Finest special is the collaboration. You have some of the best actors and storytellers of this generation coming together — everyone brought something distinct to the table,” Red said. “The challenge was to channel all that energy into one cohesive vision, and that’s what makes the film feel so alive.”

“Manila’s Finest” follows the legacy established by award-winning MMFF entries “Gomburza” and “The Kingdom.” The movie evokes heartfelt storytelling to create a period film that is both thrilling and immersive. Catch the thrilling story of “Manila’s Finest” — in cinemas nationwide starting Dec. 25, 2025, at the MMFF. / PR