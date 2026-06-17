All systems go for Cebu Hustle 3x3 invitational caging

ALL roads lead to SM Seaside City Cebu this weekend as the inaugural Cebu Hustle 3x3 officially gets underway at the mall’s Mountain Wing.

This marks the Philippines’ first international women’s 3x3 basketball invitational, featuring 12 teams — six local squads and six visiting sides from different countries.

“We thank Cebu for embracing our tournament. Ever since we started conceptualizing this event, we’ve had nothing but support from Cebu and it humbles us so much,” said tournament director Peachy Cheng-Medina, a former member of the Philippine national team. “Cebu is a basketball-crazy city, so it’s just the right place for us to present women’s 3x3 basketball.”

A major challenge awaits Cebu’s two homegrown teams, Move Liloan and UP Cebu, as they aim to make their fellow Cebuanos proud in the tournament presented by Uratex, Smart, and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Move Liloan will be led by Kath Jumapao, alongside Kristel Pitogo, Lyssa Lubiano, and Sharlene Owatan, while UP Cebu will rely on Althea Degamo, Maxim Magbanua, Jessha Banquil, and Lourien Navarro.

“We finally have an international-level 3x3 competition coming to town and I’m very excited as a Cebuano fan to see how our top talents compete against what I can say are the best teams in the region,” said SBP Zone 8 Director Popoy Navarro.

For his part, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño said the event will highlight the passion of women athletes.

“This event is more than just a competition. It is a celebration of the talent, determination, and passion of our women athletes,” said Dejaño, who is also the chairman of the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission.

The Gilas Pilipinas Women U23 3x3 team, meanwhile, will carry the responsibility of representing the country, with its roster consisting of Louna Ozar, Amyah Español, Jam Meniano, and Victoria Pasilang.

Other strong local contenders include Uratex Dream, bannered by Kaye Pingol and Angel Surada; Pilipinas Aguilas, led by Beth Means and Camille Clarin; and TOL Patriots, featuring Kent Pastrana along with reinforcements Maddie Burke and Arly Zapata.

Representing the international field are Japan’s Maurice Lacroix and Shinjuku Givers 3x3, Thailand’s Shoot It Dragons and CT Tigers, Malaysia’s EST Jersey, and Singapore’s Jumpshot.

Games will begin at 12 noon on Saturday, June 20, 2026, with the 12 teams divided into four groups of three for the pool-play phase. The knockout stage will follow on Sunday to determine the inaugural Cebu Hustle 3x3 champion. / JBM