All the strawberries you can find in this Cebu food stall

There’s something exciting about spotting strawberries at Cebu’s food parks and night markets. Once a delicacy confined to upscale cafes and restaurants, these juicy red gems now come in cups, on sticks and packed to go.
Okawari Japanese Food, the newest sensation in Cebu, has everyone buzzing. Everyone wants a piece of strawberries coated in all sorts of creative ways, packaged and prepared that is not hard to attract a crowd.
Here are all the strawberries served in the food stall:
Ichigo ame
Strawberry candy, or “ichigo ame” in Japanese, is the perfect summer treat as Cebu starts to sizzle. Imagine sinking your teeth into the crunchy rows of alternating candied strawberries and grapes mounted on a stick. Yep, that’s something you can’t miss!
Creamcheese strawberry mochi
Velvety cream cheese mochi with a fresh strawberry nestled inside is the Instagram dessert of your dreams! This treat isn’t just adorable; it’s a flavor burst. The chewy glutinous rice flour, transformed into a smooth, elastic dough, feels like biting into a sweet, pillowy cloud. With the strawberry’s tangy sweetness, it’s a love affair from the first bite!
Strawberries in cups
Another sweet surprise, take your pick from a variety of toppings like chocolate, caramel, white chocolate, matcha and more. They even offer brownies and cream cheese in the mix to make it even better. It’s a cup full of bliss, something that will quench your strawberry longings.
Chocolate-coated strawberries
Nothing beats the perfect pairing of strawberries and chocolate. When strawberries are dipped in melted chocolate, you get a delightful blend of sweetness and creaminess that is both mouthwatering and refreshing. It’s an easy dessert to make, but Okawari takes it to the next level by wrapping them in a paper cone style, making them even more appealing.
Daifuku Mochi
Daifuku mochi is another traditional Japanese palm-size snack made from glutinous rice flour. This treat features a bite-sized and round mochi stuffed with a sweet filling. For strawberry daifuku, a whole strawberry is commonly used as the filling, enveloped in the chewy mochi. The result is a delightful contrast of textures and flavors.
Aside from strawberries, Okawari also offers its famous chewy and sweet dango mounted on sticks. Additionally, they serve ringo ame, which are candy-coated apples, providing a crunchy and sweet experience. Another delightful treat is tanghulu, a traditional Chinese snack of candied fruit skewers, offering a perfect balance of sweet and sour flavors.
Last, they have mixed fruits in a cup, a refreshing and colorful combination of assorted fruits for a satisfyingly sweet treat.
With its charming ambiance and berrylicious treats, Okawari is a sweet escape for anyone craving a taste of strawberry bliss. It now has four locations across the city, including SM City Cebu, University of San Carlos-South Campus, Chibugan sa Kamagayan Colon Night Market and Sugbo Mercado in Cebu IT Park.