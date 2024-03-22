All the times coconuts have saved Filipinos from heat stress

While the Philippines may have the sunniest summers, it is also blessed with coconuts. Coconut, being an electrolyte-rich drink, is considered one of the best solutions to beat the heat.
According to Healthline, coconut water is an effective way to rehydrate and re-energize one’s body during heat stress. Packed with vitamins (vitamin C, vitamin B-complex, and vitamin E), minerals and electrolytes, coconut water’s natural cooling properties can help regulate body temperature and alleviate heat stress.
Every summer, coconuts are everywhere, almost like a beachside accessory for every summer profile photo on social media. It’s no wonder, as it provides a refreshing experience for the body.
The Philippines boasts its coconut riches, which are central to its agricultural sector and emblematic of tropical abundance. This abundance has fostered a wide culinary scene where Filipinos creatively incorporate coconut into their dishes and drinks. This article, though, will display five refreshingly delicious coconut-based drinks one can easily get or prepare:
Buko Pandan salad
Buko pandan salad is a beloved Filipino dessert often served in cups or glasses at gatherings, buffets and other family events. It’s made with shredded young coconut, condensed milk, evaporated milk and pandan-flavored jelly cubes. One can also make pandan-flavored gulaman, cut it into cubes, mix everything together and chill it in the refrigerator. It’s best served cold, perfect for beating the heat.
Buko Shake
Buko Shake is a beloved Filipino drink commonly found in malls, often at fruit stands or popular shake stands like Thirsty or Fruitas. It’s made with young coconut, milk, sugar and ice, blended until smooth. Adjust sweetness with more sugar or condensed milk if desired. One can have it served in glasses or plastic bottles then optionally topped with young coconut strips or a scoop of ice cream for a more indulgent treat.
Coconut water
Sometimes, all one needs is to keep it organic—just pure coconut water. In the Philippines, where coconuts are aplenty, this refreshing drink can be found in street carts. The vendor will expertly cut a coconut in front of the customer, then serve it fresh and cool, right on the spot. It’s a tropical experience that makes the heat bearable!
Nata de coco juice drinks
Nata de coco is a distinctive Filipino delicacy crafted from fermented coconut water, resulting in a chewy, translucent jelly-like texture. It is commonly featured in delightful beverages such as Mogu Mogu. It’s a tropical vacation in a bottle waiting to refresh one’s body.
Halo-halo
Coconut is a common ingredient in the tropical treat of halo-halo, making it the ultimate go-to treat to keep one’s head cool. In the form of macapuno or shredded coconut, halo-halo is a crave-worthy and refreshing treat that’s perfect for summer indulgence for all its packed ingredients on top of a shaved ice.
These are just some of the ways that coconuts have been a saving grace during the sweltering summer months. Filipinos love their coconuts, and the ways they use them are countless. Its versatility and abundance make them a beloved ingredient that continues to delight and refresh Filipinos across the country.