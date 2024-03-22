All the times coconuts have saved Filipinos from heat stress

While the Philippines may have the sunniest summers, it is also blessed with coconuts. Coconut, being an electrolyte-rich drink, is considered one of the best solutions to beat the heat.

According to Healthline, coconut water is an effective way to rehydrate and re-energize one’s body during heat stress. Packed with vitamins (vitamin C, vitamin B-complex, and vitamin E), minerals and electrolytes, coconut water’s natural cooling properties can help regulate body temperature and alleviate heat stress.

Every summer, coconuts are everywhere, almost like a beachside accessory for every summer profile photo on social media. It’s no wonder, as it provides a refreshing experience for the body.

The Philippines boasts its coconut riches, which are central to its agricultural sector and emblematic of tropical abundance. This abundance has fostered a wide culinary scene where Filipinos creatively incorporate coconut into their dishes and drinks. This article, though, will display five refreshingly delicious coconut-based drinks one can easily get or prepare:

Buko Pandan salad