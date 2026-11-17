Indigenous weaves met avant-garde digital surrealism on November 12, 2026, as the «Sacred Futures» runway show turned BE Grand Resort Bohol into a high-fashion spectacle celebrating both island heritage and experimental botanical design.

Presented as the fashion centerpiece of the fourth annual Bohol International Food, Flower, and Fashion Festival (BIFFF), the showcase brought together 28 Visayan and national designers — Cary Santiago, Philip Rodriguez, Mel Maria, Ia Coca, Jun Escario, Philipp Piezas Tampus, OJ Hofer, Hanz Coquilla, Protacio Empaces, Rei Antoni Escario, Shanon Pamaong, Ryanne Saduqaquil, Dave Nino Enderes Pertimos, Roseth Mascarinas Ranara, Christian Kent Paglinawan, Charlow Arbasto, Christian Bustrillos, Christian Relator, EJ Relampagos, Aileen Sendrijas Pasagad, Rey Humberto D. Villegas, Noel Bompat Estopito, Marichu Tan-Geson, Rabie Ian Biongcong Pogoy, Oscar James, Roni Yu, Rommel Auza and Kim Villamor — who worked in direct collaboration with international floral artists.

A two-chapter runway vision

Rather than following a conventional resort-wear format, ‘‘Sacred Futures: A Celebration of Roots (A Vision of Tomorrow)’’ divided the runway into two distinct conceptual chapters: one anchored in Bohol’s deeply rooted Catholic heritage, and the other propelled by contemporary artificial intelligence art, with master florists translating both themes into wearable botanical architecture.

According to head organizer Michael Uy, the creative direction intentionally contrasted the sacred with the futuristic.

“We wanted something new, and it was actually inspired by the 2018 Met Gala theme, Heavenly Bodies,” Uy shared. “Since we have a lot of beautiful churches here and a large Catholic population in Bohol, we wanted to dwell on that heritage for the first portion of the show.”

In that opening segment, designers reimagined traditional silhouettes and indigenous textiles through ecclesiastically inspired designs, framed by dramatic floral structures crafted from Bohol’s native blooms.

Living body flowers

The second segment pivoted sharply toward the surreal, taking cues from the digital aesthetics of AI artist and musician Kelly Boesch. Uy explained that the concept took shape during casual drives with his partner, Joseph, while listening to Boesch’s tracks — eventually evolving into a dramatic showcase of living «body flowers,» where master florists sculpted fresh blooms directly onto the models’ silhouettes as living couture.

“We thought, ‘This is really nice — how about we use this as a theme for a body flowers portion?’ And so we did,” Uy said. “We wanted to introduce that concept to the rest of the world, to our European and Asian guests — creating body flowers inspired by her music.”

Following a strong turnout of designers, sponsors, and guests, Uy hinted that next year’s runway will lean even further into sonic inspiration — and push the floral collaborations even further.

“Watch out for next year. Because we are so inspired by music, we might do an ’80s disco theme,” Uy teased. “We already pitched it to the florists, and they are very interested because there is so much we can do with an ’80s disco concept.’’