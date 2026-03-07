All You Need Is Kill to screen for Women’s Month

THE Japanese animated science fiction film All You Need Is Kill screened on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, as part of the Women’s Month offerings.

Based on the 2004 novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, the film follows Rita Vrataski, a skilled soldier caught in a time loop during a war against alien forces. As she repeatedly relives the same battle, she refines her strategy and combat skills in an effort to change the course of the conflict.

The story focuses on themes of perseverance and resilience as the protagonist confronts repeated failure while searching for a way to break the cycle.

Produced by Warner Bros. Japan and animated by Studio 4°C, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Kenichiro Akimoto.

The film will be shown exclusively at Robinsons Movieworld locations nationwide. / PR