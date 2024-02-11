All you need to know about Madame Web

Cassandra Webb or “Madame Web,” introduced to comic enthusiasts in 1980s’ “The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210,” is no ordinary character. A clairvoyant with a knack for predicting the futures of superheroes, Madame Web became a mentor not only to Peter Parker but a host of other web-slinging heroes. She also played a key role in several storylines that required superheroes from different universes to crossover with each other.

Imagine a blind, paralyzed elderly woman intricately entwined in a web-like cocoon designed to sustain her life. However, this movie takes us back to a time before Madame Web’s elderly years, offering a fresh perspective on her character.

Dakota Johnson steps into the mystical shoes of Madame Web, offering a fresh perspective long before Cassie becomes the wise elder we know from the comics.

