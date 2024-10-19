All You Need to Know:Labubu 'hottest collectible' right now

All You Need to Know: Labubu 'hottest collectible' right nowIn 2023, the Philippines went wild for the cheeky charm of Sonny Angels. Fast forward to 2024, and the obsession has shifted to something a little less naked, yet just as mischievous — Labubu, a plush toy with sharp teeth.

Labubu’s fame, especially in Southeast Asia, is no joke. In Singapore last August, things got out of hand at a toy show where fans scrambled for limited-edition Labubu toys, shouting, pushing and causing enough chaos for the police to intervene. Talk about a toy craze!

So, what’s behind this spiky-toothed sensation? Here’s what you need to know:

Design

Labubu is a plush toy with a playful but slightly fierce look. It has a round, furry body and a pair of sharp teeth that give it a mischievous smile. Its wide eyes add to its quirky expression, making it stand out among other toys. Labubu comes in various sizes, from small keychain versions to larger plush dolls, and is available in different colors.

Nordic-inspired

Labubu isn’t your average plush toy — it’s an elvish, furry creature born from Nordic mythology. According to Lifestyle Asia (2024), Labubu’s creator was inspired by European fairy tales and originally designed the little monster for a children’s book series. Who knew fairy tales could get this wild?

Monster with history

Labubu, part of a bigger family known as the Monsters, has been around since 2015. But it wasn’t until 2019 that the toy really took off, thanks to a partnership with PopMart — a Chinese brand known for collectible blind-box toys. Since then, it’s been full steam ahead for Labubu and its mischievous friends, as noted by Tatler Asia (2024).

Creator behind the madness

Kasing Lung, the Hong Kong-born artist raised in the Netherlands, is the mastermind behind Labubu. His quirky characters — elves, fairies, and monsters — are inspired by the fairy tales he read as a child. According to CNA Lifestyle (2024) , Lung used to sketch his designs with a pen because, back in the day, mobile phones weren’t a thing. His love for fairy tales eventually led him to paint what we now know as Labubu and its friends.

Labubu craze

Since teaming up with Pop Mart, Labubu dolls have been released in every color, shape and size you can imagine, from plushies to vinyl figures. Labubu’s popularity skyrocketed when BLACKPINK’s Lisa posed with the toy — both in plush form and as a keychain on her bag. That moment set off a trend that spread through Thailand and Southeast Asia, reaching international heights, as noted by Kevin Zhang of Pop Mart International.

Labubu in the PH

The Philippines hasn’t escaped Labubu fever either. Celebrities like Heart Evangelista, Marian Rivera and Vice Ganda have all jumped on the Labubu bandwagon. Vice Ganda even showed off her collection of six Labubu dolls on an episode of It’s Showtime (Oct. 10), with the toys proudly perched on her luxury bag. Media outlet ABS-CBN reported that it was “a moment to remember.” S