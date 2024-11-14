All you need to know: The first Philippine- made Miss Universe Crown

The Philippines, boasting four Miss Universe title-holders, has long been a beacon of beauty and elegance. This year’s crowning moment, however, brings an extra glow of pride. The new Miss Universe crown — dubbed Lumière de l'Infini — is crafted on Filipino soil.

"From Palawan to the Universe! Off we go to Mexico City to launch the new crown of Miss Universe by Jewelmer! First time for the Universe to have a crown made in the Philippines adorned by our national gem, the golden South Sea pearl! Para sa bayan!” Jewelmer chief executive officer Jacques Christophe Branellec announced on Instagram, capturing the momentous pride behind this historic first.

This crown is a fusion of Filipino artistry and pride, exemplifying the marriage of beauty and craftsmanship that will now shine on the world stage.

Crowns through the years

For every Miss Universe contestant, the crown symbolizes the culmination of their journey — a fusion of inner strength, grace, and the pursuit of becoming their best selves. Over the years, the pageant has embraced more than just aesthetics, emphasizing empowerment, intelligence and leadership. Yet, the allure of the crown remains timeless.

According to a 2023 Mega Magazine report, Miss Universe crowns have evolved, each reflecting the era's values. The Romanov Imperial Nuptial Crown (1952) began the tradition, featuring 1,535 flawless diamonds with ties to Russian royalty. The minimalist Christiane Martel Crown (1953) followed, and the Star of the Universe Crown (1954-1960) added pearls and a central star.

The 1960s introduced the Lady Rhinestone Crown (1961-1962), and the iconic Sarah Coventry (1963-2001) — worn by Gloria Diaz (the Philippines’ first Miss Universe winner) — and Chandelier Crown (1963-2001). The Mikimoto Crown (2002-2007, 2017-2018), combining diamonds and pearls, was later followed by the CAO Fine Jewelry Crown (2008), valued at $120,000 and crafted from gold and precious stones.

From 2009-2013, the Peace Crown — with rubies symbolizing HIV/AIDS awareness — graced the titleholder’s head. The DIC Crown (2014-2016)

mirrored the Manhattan skyline, while the Power of Unity Crown (2019-2021) used 1,725 diamonds and canary diamonds for harmony. The Mouawad-designed Force for Good Crown (2022) under JKN Global Group celebrated women pushing boundaries globally.

Now, Jewelmer’s South Sea pearl-adorned creation for the 73rd Miss Universe title honors both Filipino artistry and Miss Universe values, celebrating beauty and resilience. As the Philippines’ own Chelsea Manalo prepares to represent the country in Mexico on Nov. 16 (Nov. 17 PH time), the nation eagerly awaits her journey, inspired by this new symbol of cultural pride.