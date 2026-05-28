Allan K given memo by ‘Eat Bulaga’ over noise complaints

“I thought it was an award like best in… as a noisy host?”

This was shared by Allan K in his Facebook post on May 26, 2026, where he was seen holding a memo he allegedly received from the TVJ Productions of “Eat Bulaga!”

The comedian-TV host was reportedly issued the memo for disturbing Dabarkads members who were resting.

“This memorandum serves as a formal notice regarding your behavior during designated siesta/rest of the hosts and staff,” the letter stated.

“It has been observed that you were singing aloud during siesta time, causing disturbance to the hosts and other members of the group. While the rest of the team exerted effort to minimize noise by using earphones and maintaining silence, your action disrupted the peaceful environment intended for rest. In this regard, you are hereby directed to refrain from singing inside the host room effective immediately until further notice.”

The memo reportedly had carbon copy recipients including Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon and the HR department.

However, some netizens speculated that the memo was merely a prank. / TRC S